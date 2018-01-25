Tickets On Sale For Farm to Table Community Dinner

A Chicken Enlarge

The second annual Farm to Table Community Dinner will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora on Saturday February 17th.

Five students representing individual Tuolumne County High Schools and the National FFA Organization were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Trenton Bell and Caytlyn Tucker from Summerville High School, Kendal Boone and Rachel Davis from Sonora High School and Zaccaria Dickerson from Don Pedro High School, all spoke about the National FFA Organization (Future Farmers of America) and their involvement with their high school agricultural programs.

The general public is invited to the Sierra Building at Mother Lode Fairgrounds with the social hour beginning at 5:30 PM and the full dinner served shortly after.

The catered dinner includes chicken raised by the local students.

The evening will bring together all aspects of local agriculture in Tuolumne County as well as highlight the three FFA programs at the local high schools.

According to the students, the dinner will kick off National FFA Week.

The second annual dinner will also include a live auction, a silent auction and several raffle items. Profits will be divided between the three Tuolumne County high schools.

FFA students will be present and help throughout the evening.

The very limited supply of tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Sonora’s ag department, Don Pedro’s ag dept (209) 918-1907 or Summerville’s ag department at (209) 768-3727.

Written by Mark Truppner.