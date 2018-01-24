Sessions Puts Pressure On Sanctuary Cities

Jeff Sessions Enlarge

Washington, DC — The US Justice Department is warning municipalities that seek federal public safety grant money that they must prove they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Dozens of letters were sent out today by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions aimed at sanctuary cities, many of which in California.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has threatened a lawsuit against the federal government on the matter, arguing that the Trump administration is overstepping its bounds.

Sessions says, “I continue to urge all jurisdictions under review to reconsider policies that place the safety of their communities and their residents at risk. Protecting criminal aliens from federal immigration authorities defies common sense and undermines the rule of law.”

Sessions added that municipalities seeking grant money, which fail to comply within a timely fashion, could be subject to a federal subpoena.

