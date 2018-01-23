Another Incoming Storm Could bring Dangerous Roadway Conditions

Sonora, CA — As the region braces for more snow and rain in the forecast, as reported here, state traffic safety officials offer life saving tips for motorists heading out on the roadways.

While traveling in frigid, slick conditions, the California Office of Traffic Safety advises drivers to prepare before hitting the road and offers safety tips once they get behind the wheel:

State officials’ tips before a trip:

Take a few minutes to check that your brakes, windshield wipers, defroster, anti-freeze, heater and exhaust system are in good working condition.

Ensure that your tires are properly inflated, and the tread is in good condition. Take a quick trip to the gas station to add air to your tires, if necessary.

Prepare to eliminate distractions. Plan to have your phone out of reach during your drive, and let those close to you know you’ll be out of touch for the time being. Additionally, avoid calling or texting anyone if you think they may be driving.

State officials’ tips during a trip:

Remain aware and alert. Keep your eyes on the road and watch out for brake lights, nearby pedestrians, and other distractions. Foggy, rainy or snowy weather can make these cues more difficult to spot.

If you’re traveling in rainy weather, try and keep your vehicle toward the middle lanes. Water is more likely to build up in outside lanes, which can cause your car to hydroplane.

Though it may be tempting, avoid using cruise control during wet or snowy road conditions. Cruise control can cause skidding and loss of tire traction.

If you do find yourself hydroplaning or skidding, remember the following:

Do not perform any sudden braking or turns. If you need to brake, do so gently with light pumping action.

Your steering wheel should be turned in the direction of the skid. As you recover control, gently straighten the wheels.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic