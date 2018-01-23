Sonora Man Arrested On Weapon and Trespassing Charges

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department responded to the Inns of California early Monday morning for a report of a man causing a disturbance.

It happened at 4:45am at 350 S. Washington Street. The PD reports that 38-year-old Joshua Jackson Murray had been asked to leave the property earlier by hotel management and the police department. The PD approached Murray and placed him under arrest for trespassing. He was also illegally in possession of a concealed fixed blade knife. Murray was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on charges of trespassing and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger.

