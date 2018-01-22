Two Suffer Major Injuries In Two Calaveras Crashes

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – CHP officials are releasing details of two major injury accidents that occurred in Calaveras County over the weekend.

The first, involving two Copperopolis residents, happened along Highway 4 east of Stallion Way, sending one of them to Memorial Hospital in Modesto for trauma treatment.

The incident was triggered Saturday evening when 53-year-old Roger Campbell, while riding a 2011 specially constructed (SPCNS) cycle westbound, was ejected after somehow crossing over double-yellow lines and hitting the left rear of an eastbound 2000 Chevy, driven by 59-year-old Fred Ybarra, who was reportedly uninjured.

According to the CHP, responding officers to calls about the collision were told that Campbell was observed recklessly driving and passing other vehicles. At the scene he was found to be wearing a non-DOT approved helmet, which provided minimal protection to his head and face.

At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are being considered as factors in the incidents along with dangerous driving by Campbell just ahead of the crash, which tied up traffic for about 40 minutes, as units responded to and worked the accident scene.

In the early hours Sunday, a solo crash involving Brandy Standard, 25, of Ione, required her to be airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment of major injuries sustained after her 2000 Infinity QX4 hit a tree.

According to the CHP, she had been eastbound on Winton Road just east of Bummerville Road and made an unsafe driving movement that caused to vehicle to head off the road onto the south shoulder, where it collided with the tree. Alcohol and/or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the collision, officers report.

