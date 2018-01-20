Bicycle Vs. Vehicle Crash

Sonora, CA – A smashed up bike and broken eye glasses in the roadway marked the spot of a vehicle versus bicycle crash in Sonora that sent one person to the hospital.

Sonora Police report that a bicyclist swerved into oncoming traffic in the 600 block of Stockton Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Both the bike and a 2005 Hyundai Elantra sedan were heading westbound near the Mother Lode Fairgrounds second entrance when police say the bicycle rider darted into the lane hitting the passenger side door, which sustained a scrape and dent at the point of impact.

The man on the bike suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The unnamed female driver was not hurt in the collision. Police indicate that it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the SPD at 209-532-8141.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic