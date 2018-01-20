Sheriff Mele To Speak About Marijuana

Jamestown Townhall Meeting Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Jim Mele will talk in detail about the recent state legalization of recreational marijuana, and new questions and uncertainties following the release of a memo by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It will all be covered by Sheriff Mele on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Marijuana is now legal to possess in California for those over 21 years of age, and Tuolumne County is weighing potential rules and regulations related to issues like cultivation and sales. The Sheriff will share his thoughts on the matter, and explain some of the new challenges legalization has created for law enforcement.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.