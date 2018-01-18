House Searched For Fugitive

Jimmy Blake Terry Enlarge

Arnold, CA — Clarke Broadcasting has learned that deputies raided an Arnold home in hopes of catching fugitive Jimmy Blake Terry.

31-year-old Terry has been on the run since last week after he led Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase through Arnold in a stolen truck while wanted on burglary charges, as reported here. Inquiring about an update on the manhunt, Sheriff Rick DiBasilio revealed a house had been raided on Tuesday, stating, “I know they [investigators] went and searched a house because there was word he was there. They checked out on the 2500 block of Pine Drive, but he was not at the residence that they checked.” DiBasilio adds, “It seems like he’s lying low at this point and time but we are actively looking for him.”

A cash reward of $5,000 has been issued for Terry upon his arrest and conviction, as reported here last week. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Terry is asked to contact the dispatch center at (209) 754-6500.

