Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 22

Sonora, CA — This week Mother Lode motorists have only a few Caltrans-planned cone zones to work around.

Ten-minute stack ups on Highway 108/120 are probable Monday through Wednesday during shoulder work between O’Byrnes Ferry Road and J59/La Grange Road from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Weekdays along Highway 49 between the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line and Highway 120 drainage work may create brief traffic hiccups from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In Calaveras County, every weekday on Highway 26 plan for ten-minute backups east of Mokelumne Hill while a utility crew attends to chores between Happy Valley Road and Montgomery Drive from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday along Highway 4 shoulder work may brief brief delays between the Old Highway connector at the end of the bypass and the Vallecito bypass road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic