Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 22

Sonora, CA — This week Mother Lode motorists have only a few Caltrans-planned cone zones to work around.
Ten-minute stack ups on Highway 108/120 are probable Monday through Wednesday during shoulder work between O’Byrnes Ferry Road and J59/La Grange Road from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Weekdays along Highway 49 between the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line and Highway 120 drainage work may create brief traffic hiccups from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In Calaveras County, every weekday on Highway 26 plan for ten-minute backups east of Mokelumne Hill while a utility crew attends to chores between Happy Valley Road and Montgomery Drive from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday along Highway 4 shoulder work may brief brief delays between the Old Highway connector at the end of the bypass and the Vallecito bypass road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.