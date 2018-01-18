Fatal Crash Closes Highway 108 Near Knights Ferry

CHP logo Enlarge

Knights Ferry, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a fatal crash involving a truck and a car on Highway 108 near Kennedy Road in the Knights Ferry area.

All lanes of Highway 108 are blocked, so a detour is being set up around the crash. It is expected to be an extended closure of Highway 108, and Caltrans has been notified of the situation. The CHP reports that there is some heavy fog near the crash site. Be prepared for a delay if planning to travel on Highway 108 near Knights Ferry. We’ll pass along additional information when it becomes available.

