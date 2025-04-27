End of April, Early May Road Projects

Road Work Sign View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from April 27th to May 3rd.

In Calaveras on Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for long-term construction work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December. There will also be extra utility work on the shoulder of the road at Pine Crest Lane on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road Lane to allow for utility work will begin Monday, and continue through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from the Eastbound Turn-out Lane to Catholic Cemetery Street will allow for utility work on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The passes are closed with Highway 108 open to Kennedy Meadows. Caltrans continues plowing and maintenance to reopen all the passes. Updating Highway information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.