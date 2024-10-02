Update: Air Ambulance Responds To Highway 108 Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 11:16 am: Traffic is again moving freely on Highway 108 near Tulloch Road.

Original story posted at 10:47 am: Tuolumne County, CA — A crash is impacting traffic on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road.

According to the initial report to the CHP, it was a single-vehicle rollover crash. An air ambulance is responding due to reported major injuries. The CHP adds that the eastbound lanes are blocked as emergency crews are on the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.