SPD Provides Details About Downtown Motorcycle Crash

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash that occurred at around one o’clock on Monday afternoon in downtown Sonora.

The PD reports that 20-year-old John Lang of Sonora was riding a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle on North Washington Street, near the Red Church, and he collided with a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 76-year-old Linda Weise of Columbia. The PD notes that Lang suffered moderate injuries and was flown to a hospital in the Central Valley where he remains in stable condition. Weise was not injured in the incident.

The PD adds that details surrounding the crash remain under investigation, but points out that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.