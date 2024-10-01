TUD Annual Ditch Outage To Limit Water Usage

PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal from Lyons Reservoir -- TUD photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) will be doing its annual ditch outage this month and is asking the public to cut down on water usage during the outage.

The yearly maintenance and repairs done by PG&E crews involve shutting down the Tuolumne Main Canal from October 13th to 20th. That canal handles 95% of TUD’s drinking water supply. For that reason, the district is asking the public to conserve water during the ditch out to ensure adequate drinking, sanitary usage, and fire protection, as water will only be available from storage tanks and limited-capacity groundwater wells.

TUD provided this information on how the public can help:

Limit outside watering

Do not wash vehicles

Turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers

Repair water leaks

TUD notes that for irrigation/agricultural ditch customers, periodic outages will continue until December for annual maintenance.