Fire Destroys Home In Mono Vista Area

Soulsbyville, CA — Firefighters were busy overnight extinguishing a fire in the 16800 block of June Court in the Mono Vista Area.

Emily Kilgore of CAL Fire reports that it ignited early in the 11 o’clock hour and was fully controlled at 3:35am. No one was injured, and what ignited the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross responded to assist the impacted man and his three dogs. The fire completely destroyed the structure.

