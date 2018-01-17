Quantcast
Fire Destroys Home In Mono Vista Area

Fire on June Court
01/17/2018 9:54 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Soulsbyville, CA — Firefighters were busy overnight extinguishing a fire in the 16800 block of June Court in the Mono Vista Area.

Emily Kilgore of CAL Fire reports that it ignited early in the 11 o’clock hour and was fully controlled at 3:35am. No one was injured, and what ignited the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross responded to assist the impacted man and his three dogs. The fire completely destroyed the structure.

June Court In Mono Vista area

June Court In Mono Vista area 37.998438, -120.272135 16801 June Court, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
