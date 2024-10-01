Clear
Patch Paving To Impact Traffic In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Downtown Jamestown - Main Street

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has hired Njirich and Son’s, Inc. to do patch paving work on Main Street in downtown Jamestown.

The construction will take place this Wednesday, October 2, from 7 am – 7 pm. Single-lane traffic control will be in effect, potentially causing slight delays. There will be no full road closures. Some of the downtown parking spots will be blocked off during the construction period. Travelers are encouraged to take an alternate route, if possible.

The work is only expected to last for one day.

