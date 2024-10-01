Biden: Taxpayers Will Not Bail Out Sanctuary Cities

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

Speaker Johnson released a statement after the House passed HR 5717, the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KMVL “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“While the Biden-Harris Administration was busy opening our borders to allow illegal aliens to flood into American communities, sanctuary cities were providing them with things like with free housing and healthcare – at the same time shielding them from federal law enforcement. Every municipality should obviously prioritize serving their own citizens instead of illegal aliens.

But since sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to make the right choice and protect Americans, Congress is standing up for the people of this great nation. As its name suggests, the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act ensures no federal funding can be used to bail out cities, counties, and states that drain their budgets, breaking the law and catering to illegals who don’t have the right to be here.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.