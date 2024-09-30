Foothill Classics Car Club Donates $1,000 To Hospice

Valley Springs, CA– The Foothill Classics Car Club has donated $1,000 to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, with funds raised through the club’s annual car show held on May 25 in Valley Springs.

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras provides end-of-life care to patients in Amador and Calaveras counties, offering services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. The Foothill Classics Car Club’s contribution will support the organization’s mission to deliver compassionate care to those in need.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Foothill Classics Car Club,” said Samantha Lukow, executive director of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. “Their donation will make a significant difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

The Foothill Classics Car Club, dedicated to promoting classic car culture and supporting the community, attracts car enthusiasts from across Northern California. The club’s next annual car show is scheduled for May 2025. For more information about the Foothill Classics Car Club, visit foothillclassics.com. To learn more about Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, visit hospiceofamador.org or call (209) 223-5500.