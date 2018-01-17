Dense Fog Advisory Issued For The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect until 10 AM this morning.

A brief break in precipitation and partial clearing has allowed fog to form again this morning in the Central Valley. Visibility ranges from one quarter mile to near zero.

Use caution while driving through the morning commute hours today and expect rapid drops in visibility at highway speeds.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada above the 4,000 foot elevation from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Snow levels will lower rapidly with this storm, dropping to around 4,000 feet Thursday night and then hover between 3,000 and 4,000 feet on Friday.

Total snow accumulations will range from four to twenty inches above the 4,000 foot elevation. Light snow accumulations are possible down to 3000 feet.

In addition, gusty winds during the storm may bring poor visibilities. Plan on difficult travel conditions and chain controls. Slick roads can be expected.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Written by Mark Truppner.