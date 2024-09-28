Summerville Rolls Over The Bruins

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

September 27th was Homecoming Night for the Summerville Bears. The Riverbank Bruins rolled into Tuolumne County with the idea of ruining the night for the Bears, but the Bears were ready to handle anything the Bruins had to offer. The Bruins, a 90% running team, tried to surprise the Bears and passed on the first play from scrimmage. Well, the Bears were lying in wait, and sixteen seconds into the game they were up 7 to 0, thanks to a pick-six by Malakai Lopez. In the next five minutes, Bryce Leveroos and Isaac Biggs each scored on short runs, and the Bears were up 21 to 0. It was 42 to 0 by the end of the first half, and the final score, due to a running clock for most of the second half, was Bears 49, Bruins 0, which was the final score.

Due to the fact that most of the game was played in Riverbank territory, the Bears gained well below their average per-game yardage. They ended the game with 181 yards on 26 carries and 47 yards passing with a 3-for-3 night for Leveroos. The final four TDs of the night were scored on runs of 3 and 24 yards by Biggs, 12 yards by Orlando Lopez, and 32 yards by Malakai Fromm. Once again, Bryson Benites was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points.

Jonathan Whitney had the Hot Hit of the Game when he knocked a Bruin off the field on a short-end run, and Isaac Biggs was the Player of the Game with a 10-carry night for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bears are now 5 and 0 for the season and 2 and 0 in the Mother Lode League. Next Friday they will play their third league game in San Andreas vs. the Calaveras Redhawks.