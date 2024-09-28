Sonora Football Spells Defeat For Orestimba

Sonora beats Orestimba in week five of high school football -- photo by: Nick Stuart View Photo

Written by: Nick Stuart

The Sonora Wildcats defeated the Orestimba Warriors 44-20 in this Friday night’s league contest. Both teams walked into the game undefeated 4-0 for the season, although the Wildcats are currently ranked number one in the division while Orestimba was ranked number five.

On the opening drive, the Wildcats offense was able to find reliable yards, leading to a #7 Cash Byington touchdown. The Warriors’ first possession looked promising as a nimble quarterback was able to buy time and complete several passes for big gains, including a deep pass that was ultimately brought back by a holding call from the officials. The Wildcats offense was able to move the chains consistently on offense and score on each of their next possessions. First, with a 29-yard run from #29 Tommy Sutton and then another from #7 Cash Byington. Sonora got the first field goal of the game at 38 yards with kicker #8 Emanuel Garibay. Orestimba was able to score on a 23-yard pass, making the score 31-7, but with 1:40 left on the clock, the Wildcats answered with a QB sneak from #5 Eli Ingalls to take the Wildcats into halftime up by a score of 38-7.

The second half saw the Wildcats once again dominate the time of possession with a single drive that lasted into the fourth quarter and ultimately saw the Wildcats settle for another Garibay field goal. Garibay capped off an excellent night as kicker with his best field goal of the night, an incredible 44-yarder that split the uprights evenly.

The Sonora Wildcats will face another league opponent, the Hilmar Yellowjackets, at home next week. The Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game was #8 kicker Emanuel Garibay, who scored 14 points for the evening.