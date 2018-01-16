Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence In Angels Camp

Police presence on Amador Avenue In Angels Camp Enlarge

Update at 10:35am: The individual has been safely taken into custody, and it is safe for citizens to return to the area, according to the Angels Camp PD.

Original story posted at 10:10am: Angels Camp, CA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Amador Avenue in Angels Camp.

The Angels Camp PD reports that officials are trying to negotiate with a person inside a home that is threatening harm to themselves. Additional law enforcement officials are on the way to the scene. The PD requests that you avoid the area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic