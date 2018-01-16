Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence In Angels Camp

Update at 10:35am: The individual has been safely taken into custody, and it is safe for citizens to return to the area, according to the Angels Camp PD.
Original story posted at 10:10am: Angels Camp, CA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Amador Avenue in Angels Camp.
The Angels Camp PD reports that officials are trying to negotiate with a person inside a home that is threatening harm to themselves. Additional law enforcement officials are on the way to the scene. The PD requests that you avoid the area.