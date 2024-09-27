Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Outside of Arnold

Vegetation fire near Skull Creek outside of Arnold View Photo

Arnold, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire near Skull Creek outside of Arnold.

CAL Fire reports the fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Crandall Peak. There are currently no details on the fire’s activity or whether any structures are threatened. However, a plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky on the PG&E live camera. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.