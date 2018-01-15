Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Watch Issued

Tioga Pass Enlarge

A wet weather pattern begins tonight as several storms will move through the Mother Lode this week and early next week.

The first storm tonight and Tuesday will have high snow levels near major or above Sierra pass levels (such as Highway 88) for most of the storm and the rainfall amounts will be relatively light. Rainfall totals will generally be under a half inch in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, with up to three quarter inches over the mountains tonight and Tuesday.

A cold Pacific storm system with lowering snow levels is expected Wednesday night through Friday of this week. Thursday and Friday will see rainfall totals ranging from half an inch to three quarters of an inch in the Central Valley and over two inches in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Snow levels will lower rapidly with this storm, dropping from below 7,000 feet to around 4000 feet Thursday night and hovering between 3,000 and 4,000 feet on Friday.

Total snow accumulations ranging from eight inches to a foot and a half is likely above the 4,000 foot elevation. Light snow accumulations are possible down to 3000 feet.

In addition, gusty winds during the storm may bring poor visibilities. Plan on difficult travel conditions and chain controls.

A third and possibly still stronger and wetter weather system, with much lower snow levels, is forecast to move through northern California early next week.

Motorists traveling into the mountains should be prepared for winter weather conditions and carry chains. Slick roads can be expected.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Written by Mark Truppner.