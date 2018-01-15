9/11 Memorial, TCVB Marketing, General Plan On Tuolumne Supervisors Agenda

Proposed Memorial In Tuolumne Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review a proposal to construct a memorial along the eastern edge of the Tuolumne Memorial Hall.

It is one of the early items that will be heard during Tuesday’s meeting. It would specifically honor the victims of 9/11 and those that fought the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The idea is being spearheaded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 and would be funded by donations and grants. It includes plans for making commemorative bricks available for sale.

In other business, the supervisors will also vote on approving a $191,000 contract with the firm Ascent Environmental Inc. to prepare a re-circulated Environmental Impact Report for the General Plan Update. The county has been in the process of updating its General Plan since 2013 and an initial EIR was released in December of 2015. However, after the close of the 60-day comment period, the board put the General Plan on hold during the transition of incoming CRA Director David Gonzalves and some new staff members. County documents note that the plan has been revised to reduce repetitive goals, policies and programs.

In addition, the supervisors will vote on approving a new Tourism Promotion Agreement with the Visitors Bureau, City of Sonora and county. It calls for creating a matching funds/sponsorship program for five years, earmarking $75,000 annually, utilizing Transient Occupancy Tax revenue. It would be designed to support countywide promotional opportunities.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9am in downtown Sonora.

Written by BJ Hansen.