Sonora City Council To Hold First Meeting Of 2018

Sonora City Council Chambers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss items ranging from improvements to Washington Street to new marijuana rules and regulations.

This week’s meeting will be on Tuesday because city offices are closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) Executive Director Darin Grossi will give an update on efforts to plan for safety and aesthetic improvements on Washington Street. As reported previously, the city and TCTC are acquiring input from the community which will be used when submitting a planning grant application to Caltrans. In addition, the council will decide whether to waive the second reading, and approve an ordinance related to cannabis cultivation. Notably, it would set up rules for indoor cultivation for recreational use, and outlaw outdoor cultivation. Also, the council is expected to vote on the final reading of an ordinance dealing with cannabis businesses. Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller detailed the proposed ordinances on Mother Lode Views this past weekend, click here to hear the show (marijuana discussion in segment two).

In addition, the council will review a proposed Tourism Promotion Agreement between the city, county and visitors bureau, and approve the completion of the Mono Way and Greenley Road widening project. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.

