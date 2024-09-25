Update: Truck Hits Building Pillars In Downtown Sonora

Crash in downtown Sonora into part of building View Photos

Update at 3:53 p.m.: First responders have cleared the scene of a crash at the South Washington Street and Restano Way intersection where a pickup hit part of a building. This wreck remains under investigation. The solo vehicle collision happened just before 3 p.m. in downtown Sonora, with further details below.

Original post at 3:18 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a crash at the South Washington Street and Restano Way intersection where a truck smashed into part of a building.

The collision is at the Symons Properties building located at 644 South Washington Street in Sonora, across from the Subway restaurant. As the pictures in the image box show, the Nissan pickup hit two of four pillars holding up an overhang at the building and a metal street sign.

Sonora Police report that luckily the older white male driver was not injured in this crash. It is still unclear what caused the driver to hit the pillar. However, police report that drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Officers are directing traffic so motorists may want to avoid the area until the wreckage is cleared, but police do not have an estimated time as to when that will happen. We’ll have an update as soon as the roadway is cleared.