Wet Weather Is On The Way

Snow on Sierra Nevada Mountains from Bear Valley Enlarge

There is going to be a change to a wet weather pattern starting this week.

Several storms will move through the region this week and early next week.

The first storm will have high snow levels near the major trans-sierra pass levels (such as Highway 88) or higher, for most of the storm.

It will move through late Monday through early Tuesday morning with some lingering showers through Tuesday afternoon. While this will not be a big storm, precipitation amounts remain uncertain and changes in the amount of snowfall near pass levels may occur.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals will be under a half inch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, with up to an inch over portions of the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada.

Snowfall totals will range from two to eight inches above the 7,000 foot elevation.

Strong winds are not forecast with this first system, but gusty southwest winds of forty to fifty mph over the peaks are expected.

A stronger system with much lower snow levels is expected Wednesday night through Friday of this week with a third system possible early next week.

Motorists traveling into the mountains should be prepared for winter weather conditions and carry chains. Slick roads should be expected.

Written by Mark Truppner.