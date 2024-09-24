LaTorre And Kopf Appointed To Planning Commission

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the first time in several months, the Tuolumne County Planning Commission has a full roster of seven members.

Each supervisorial district has a representative, and there are also two at-large seats.

The District One Seat, which recently opened up when the board moved longtime commissioner Jerry Morrow over to an at-large seat, will be filled by former planning commissioner John LaTorre. He was nominated at today’s meeting by District One Supervisor David Goldemberg and approved 5-0.

For the District Five seat, Supervisor Jaron Brandon nominated Ron Kopf for the position, and it was also approved 5-0. It was noted that Kopf is a local business leader who is actively involved with several committees and workgroups. Brandon stated the county is moving forward a pro-housing policy, and it is important to have someone with development and construction experience. The seat was most previously held by Linda Emerson, who has joined the City of Sonora’s planning commission.

Other planning commissioners are Jim Cherry in District Two, Jim Jordan in District Three, Catharine Santa Maria in District Four, and Wes Brineger in the second at-large seat. The planning commission makes decisions and recommendations related to land use in the county.