California Will Restrict Student Smartphone Use During School Hours

Sacramento, CA — Citing the negative mental health impacts of smartphones on students, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that directs all school districts to develop and adopt a policy limiting cell phone use by July 1, 2026.

The purpose is to end smartphone use during school hours, and districts will have some discretion in how the new policy is carried out.

Assembly Bill 3216 received bipartisan support in the Senate and Assembly. The Mother Lode’s representatives, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil and Assemblymembers Jim Patterson and Heath Flora, all Republicans, voted in favor.

The Governor says, “We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues – but we have the power to intervene. This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school.”

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 72% of high school and 33% of middle school teachers report cell phone distractions as a major problem. Common Sense Media found that 97% of students use their phones during the school day for a median of 43 minutes.