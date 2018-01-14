Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 16

Sonora, CA — Another short work week ahead for many, including Caltrans crews, who will be back to work Tuesday after this Monday’s Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.
Ten-minute traffic waits will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday along Highway 49 along that five-mile stretch between Highways 108 and 120 due to shoulder work scheduled in that area from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday along Highway 120, anticipate ten-minute delays while drainage cleaning and inspections are going on between Buck Meadows and Hardin Flat roads. The slated hours for that work are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Calaveras Cone Zones
In Calaveras County on Highway 12, Tuesday through Thursday a crew busy doing shoulder work might set travelers back five minutes or so between Highway 26 /Fremont Street and Cosgrove Creek from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday on Highway 49 a utility crew will be focused on chores between Gatewood Street and Court/Adam Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., which might momentarily slow traffic.