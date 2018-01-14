Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 16

Sonora, CA — Another short work week ahead for many, including Caltrans crews, who will be back to work Tuesday after this Monday’s Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.

Ten-minute traffic waits will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday along Highway 49 along that five-mile stretch between Highways 108 and 120 due to shoulder work scheduled in that area from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday along Highway 120, anticipate ten-minute delays while drainage cleaning and inspections are going on between Buck Meadows and Hardin Flat roads. The slated hours for that work are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Calaveras Cone Zones

In Calaveras County on Highway 12, Tuesday through Thursday a crew busy doing shoulder work might set travelers back five minutes or so between Highway 26 /Fremont Street and Cosgrove Creek from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday on Highway 49 a utility crew will be focused on chores between Gatewood Street and Court/Adam Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., which might momentarily slow traffic.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic