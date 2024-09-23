Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Whether Noise Ordinance Is Needed

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Before leaving office at the end of the year, District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Kathleen Haff is urging her fellow board members to develop a noise ordinance to crack down on nuisances like barking dogs and loud music that can keep people up at all hours of the night.

Haff has sent a letter to the board stating that a noise ordinance is on her “bucket list” of items she would like to see implemented, or at least the development started, before she exits office. She notes that many other counties have a noise ordinance, and without one, the sheriff’s office and animal control have minimal power to deal with issues that come up.

Whether to direct staff to develop an ordinance will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting which starts at 9 am.

In addition, there will be a vote on who should fill open district one and five planning commission seats, and a vote on recognizing September 27 as California Native American Day.