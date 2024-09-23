Newsom Signs Plastic Bag Ban and Youth Social Media Bill

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed some new pieces of legislation over the weekend.

Plastic bags will no longer be available for purchase at grocery stores for 15 cents, instead, sellers can only offer paper bags. California already has a ban on non-reusable plastic bags, allowing customers to purchase thicker plastic bags that retailers have stated are reusable. Those will no longer be allowed starting in 2026.

Newsom also signed a bill that prohibits social media companies from knowingly providing addictive feeds to kids, without parental consent, starting in 2027.

The State of New York passed a similar law this year that will allow parents to block children from getting social media feeds based on companies’ strategic algorithms. The State of Utah has also passed restrictions on social media companies in recent years. California is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world.

In a statement, Newsom argued that parents know the harm that social media addiction can have on children, leading to things like isolation, anxiety, and stress. He says the bill is designed to protect children and teens from purposely designed features that feed destructive habits.