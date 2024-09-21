Combating Fentanyl In The Mother Lode

(L to R) Mereka Cole with Stop Drug Homicide and co-founders of FACTS: Lisa Machado, and Kristin Vogel View Photo

Sonora, CA – This weekend’s Mother Lode Views takes up the topic of fentanyl and its deadly consequences.

To bring awareness to this current crisis hitting the nation and right here at home and its impact on communities, our guests this morning are co-founders of FACTS, Kristin Ardern-Vogel and Lisa Machado, Mother of Angelina Spills, who passed away April 21, 2023, and Mereka Cole, whose son Marek died from fentanyl poisoning in 2021. She is also with Stop Drug Homicide, a statewide group bringing awareness to fentanyl deaths and issues. They will talk about those two groups working to get the word out, share their stories, and advise how the public can help. Vogal offers this advice: “This could happen to your child, a small child, your grandma if she picks something up. So, having the Narcan and being educated, do your homework. If they want to get involved with us, come to our Facebook page. It’s FACTS, all caps, and you’ll find us.”

Vogel adds that the public can get Narcan free at their local health department and should always carry some, preferably more than one, in the glove box for emergencies.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views, click on the “Media” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews