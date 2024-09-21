Forest Reminds Fire Restrictions Remain

STF map of moderate to high fire restrictions View Photo

Sonora, CA – As hunters head into the forest, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that fire restrictions still exist in moderate- and high-hazard fire areas.

Forest officials provided this list of those restrictions still in place:

Discharging a firearm. Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. 261.50(e), persons possessing a valid California hunting license are not exempt from this prohibition. However, persons with a valid hunting license who are hunting during the open hunting season as specified by the laws of the State of California may discharge a firearm at a legal game bird or mammal.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreational Sites listed in Exhibit C.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open-developed recreation site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service Standard 5100-1.3

The Forest Order is in effect through December 31, 2024. To view both fire restriction forest orders, click here.