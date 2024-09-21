Forest Reminds Fire Restrictions Remain
STF map of moderate to high fire restrictions
Sonora, CA – As hunters head into the forest, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that fire restrictions still exist in moderate- and high-hazard fire areas.
Forest officials provided this list of those restrictions still in place:
- Discharging a firearm. Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. 261.50(e), persons possessing a valid California hunting license are not exempt from this prohibition. However, persons with a valid hunting license who are hunting during the open hunting season as specified by the laws of the State of California may discharge a firearm at a legal game bird or mammal.
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreational Sites listed in Exhibit C.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open-developed recreation site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
- Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service Standard 5100-1.3
The Forest Order is in effect through December 31, 2024. To view both fire restriction forest orders, click here.