Summerville Bears Blow Out

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki

The Bears took a ride to Calaveras County last night to face off against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. With Summerville 3 and 0 in the pre-league and the Frogs 0 and 3, all the experts wrote that it would be a rout. But the Bears, coming off a bye week, made some early mistakes and couldn’t get the offense in gear. They finally scored their first TD late in the period on a 54-yard shovel pass and run from Bryce Leveroos to Colton Cash. Then the Frogs came right back with a beautiful 77-yard TD pass from Ezequiel Robles to Boston Williams, and the score was 7 to 6 Bears at the end of the quarter. Although that pass made the Bret Harte fans very happy, it appeared to wake up the Bears and then some. The Bears scored 5 touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 41-to-6 lead into the half. Except for some nice short pass receptions by the Bullfrogs, the rest of the game was all Bears, as they ended the night with a 69-to-6 victory.

The overall offensive stats for the Bears were as follows: 293 yards rushing on just twelve carries and five touchdowns, and 161 yards passing with three touchdowns. Leveroos rushed 5 times for 49 yards and a TD, Isaac Biggs had 3 carries for 98 yards and 2 TDs, Cash carried the ball twice for 83 yards and a TD, and Malakai Lopez had just one carry for a 55-yard TD. Leveroos was 6 for 6 passing for 161 yards (which included a 27-yarder to Luke Larson for a TD) and 2 shovel passes to Cash (one for a 54-yard TD and the other a 46-yard TD). Also, once again, Bryson Benites was perfect on kicking with 9 for 9 on PATs.

Fine play on the defensive side included many sacks and produced two touchdowns. Evan Roberson had two sacks while Gabe Rafferty had three sacks and caused a fumble. Also, late in the game, Bryce Rathmel had a pick-six from about 30 yards out, and Owen Herrera went for a 60-yard TD after snatching a fumble out of the air.

Kyle Hamilton had the Hot Hit of the Game when he smoked a receiver who caught a short flat pass. Colton Cash was the Player of the Game with just two rushes for 83 yards and a TD and taking two shovel passes for touchdowns (one for 54 yards and the other for 46 yards).

The Bears are now 4 and 0 for the season and 1 and 0 in the Mother Lode League and will play the Riverbank Bruins next Friday at home.

In other gridiron action, the Calaveras Redhawks won on the road over the Riverbank Bruins with a final score of 55 to 7.