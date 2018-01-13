Issues Facing Sonora In 2018

Tim Miller Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Sonora leaders over the coming months will be implementing new rules related to marijuana, continue to look for solutions regarding homelessness, and search for additional revenue to help balance the budget.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller will discuss what he expects will be some of the big discussion topics in 2018. Miller will also talk about the state of the local economy, filling some high profile leadership positions, road projects and Vision Sonora.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.