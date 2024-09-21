High School Football Scores

It was a night of solid victories for both of the High School football teams in Tuolumne County.

The Sonora Wildcats were on the road, playing the Escalon Cougars. It was a close game at halftime, with the Cougars leading 14 to 7. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns in the 3rd Quarter and another two touchdowns in the 4th Quarter. Escalon had no answer. The final score was Sonora Wildcats 35, Escalon Cougars 14.

The Summerville Bears played just outside of Tuolumne County. They were being hosted by the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, located near Angels Camp in Calaveras County. The first Quarter ended with the Bears up 7 to the Bullfrogs 6. That was as close as it got. The Bears scored 34 points in the 2nd Quarter. Then it was another 21 points for the Bears in the third Quarter. Finally, with the clock no longer stopping, the Bears scored an extra 7 points in the 4th Quarter. The final score was Summerville Bears 69, Bret Harte Bullfrogs 6.

Finally, the Calaveras Redhawks of (Calaveras County) won on the road over the Riverbank Bruins. Final Score: Calaveras 55, Riverbank 7.