Battle For League Titles Starts In High School Football

By B.J. Hansen
The Sonora Wildcats runover the Antelope Titans in week three of high school football

Sonora, CA — Summerville, Sonora, and Bret Harte football teams are back on the field this evening following a bye week.

After winning three straight games against non-conference opponents, the Sonora Wildcats (3-0) will open up Trans Valley League play on the road against the Escalon Cougars (1-2).

The Summerville Bears also hope to remain undefeated as they travel to Angels Camp to face the Bret Harte Bullfrogs (0-3) in a Mother Lode League matchup.

Also in the Mother Lode League, Calaveras High (3-1), who has not had a bye week yet, will travel to Riverbank to face the undefeated Bruins (3-0).

