Campo Seco, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided head-on along Pardee Dam Road near the Campo Seco Road intersection, south of the Pardee Reservoir.

The two vehicles involved were an SUV and a sedan. An ambulance is responding to the scene and Pardee Dam Road is completely blocked. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash occurred shortly before 6 am.