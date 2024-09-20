Missing Hiker Found Deceased In Yosemite

Missing hiker Kirk S. Thomas Olsen -- Yosemite National Park photo View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park officials report the body of a hiker who went missing in late August has been found.

61-year-old Kirk S. Thomas Olsen, whose residence was not disclosed by park officials, was reported missing after he failed to return from a backpacking trip in the park that began on August 23rd. His destination was in the Ostrander Lake Area and he was expected back home on August 27th.

When Olsen did not return from the trip, a missing persons report was filed. Park officials also turned to the public for help in finding him by issuing an alert. They relayed his description and put up a picture of Olsen on social media, asking visitors if they may have spotted him during those dates on any trails or camping and offering a tip line to call.

This past weekend, rangers located Olsen’s body but did not disclose where or how he died and instead stated that “no further information is available.”