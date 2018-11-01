Quantcast
TCSO: Curtis Creek Briefly Placed On Lockdown

01/11/2018 8:44 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a school was placed on lockdown status this morning due a report of a gunshot being heard from a nearby Sierra Pacific Industries property.

The report of the shot came into the sheriff’s office shortly before 8am today, so Curtis Creek Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson, while deputies investigated the incident. No one was located, so the lockdown was lifted. Officials remain on scene and continue to investigate the incident.

The school was also placed on lockdown on December 12 when a hunter was located on nearby SPI property.

