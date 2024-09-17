Stretch Of Marshes Flat Road Closed Through December

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Moccasin, CA — Work is beginning today to repair storm damage on Marshes Flat Road and will require a full closure of a portion of the road through the end of the year.

This past July, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract for the work to Njirich & Sons, Inc.

The company will replace the low water crossings with larger culverts, including embankment reconstruction and slope protection. The goal is to repair the damages sustained on two low-water crossings during winter storms and prevent future impacts.

Important points regarding the project, per the Tuolumne County Public Works Department:

• Marshes Flat Road will be closed to all traffic from the Don Pedro Area, at the intersection with Blanchard Road/Azucena Court, to the Moccasin Ranch Area, at Sunset Oaks Lane.

• Road Closures for Marshes Flat Road will begin Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and continue to Monday, December 30, 2024.

• No traffic will be permitted between the construction limits for the projects (First Creek and Second Creek low-water crossings).