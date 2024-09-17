CAL FIRE Responds To Vegetation Fire Caused By Faulty Trailer Brakes

San Andreas, CA– On Saturday, September 14, CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit firefighters and law enforcement responded to a vegetation fire report near Hwy 49 and Kneif Rd. in San Andreas. Upon arrival, crews found nine small fires burning along both sides of the highway. Investigators determined that a vehicle trailer with a brake failure, due to maintenance negligence, was the cause of the fires, resulting in a citation for the trailer owner.

Despite the cooling weather, fire danger remains a concern. CAL FIRE emphasizes the importance of vehicle maintenance to prevent wildfire risks. Operators should ensure that chains are securely fastened with safety pins and hitch balls to prevent dragging, which can create sparks. Vehicles should be properly maintained to avoid any parts dragging on the ground, and tire pressure must be checked regularly to prevent driving on exposed rims that could spark. Drivers should also carry a fire extinguisher and avoid driving on dry grass or brush, as hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that may not be immediately visible. Additionally, keeping brakes in good condition is crucial to avoid metal-to-metal contact that can generate sparks.