Sheriff’s Office Seeks Tips In 1990 Homicide for Cold Case Month

Calaveras, CA– In observance of National Cold Case Month, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information on the unsolved homicide of James Edward Curre. Curre was found dead in his Copperopolis driveway on June 14, 1990, after being attacked by a knife-wielding suspect or suspects in his home. During the investigation, five kilos of cocaine were discovered at the scene.

National Cold Case Month is a nationwide effort to draw attention to unsolved cases. The Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force, which includes members from the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Angels Camp Police Department, and the Coroner’s Office, is leading this initiative. Throughout September, the Sheriff’s Office will profile various unsolved missing persons and homicide cases to raise awareness.

Anyone with information about Curre’s case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 209-754-6030.