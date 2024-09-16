Angels-Murphys Rotary Collecting Shoes For Annual Drive

Angels Camp, CA– The Angels-Murphys Rotary Club is collecting unwanted shoes for its annual shoe drive supporting Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization that distributes shoes and clothing to those in need. Now through Oct. 24, donation bins are available across the county, including at Hazel Fischer School, Avery Middle School, Michaelson School, Bret Harte High School, Mark Twain School, and Copperopolis Elementary, as well as at several local businesses.

All shoes, regardless of condition, size, or style, will be accepted. At the end of the drive, the Rotary Club will package the donations and ship them to Soles4Souls, which distributes shoes to people in the U.S. and around the world. Last year, the Angels-Murphys Rotary collected 3,617 pairs of shoes, benefitting schoolchildren experiencing homelessness, women-run micro-businesses in developing countries, and individuals facing financial hardship.

For more information, contact the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club at (209) 278-0455.