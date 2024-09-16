Tuolumne County Considering $5 Fee To Attend Standard Park Sporting Events

Soccer at Standard Park View Photo

Standard, CA — Adults may have to start paying $5 to attend sporting events, like youth soccer and softball games, under a proposal that will be reviewed on Tuesday by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

The parking lot at Standard Park is filled this time of year as parents and family members support youth soccer players. If approved, the board would start charging adults to attend those weekly games (and other sporting events held throughout the year).

Meeting documents ahead of Tuesday’s meeting state, “As attendance has grown and operational costs have increased, it is essential to evaluate alternative revenue sources.”

County staff members would be on hand to collect the fees as people walk through the gates.

The county argues that schools in the area, including Summerville High and Sonora High, charge entrance fees to sporting events. Under the plan, kids would still be able to get into Standard Park for free.

The meeting notes add, “The introduction of a spectator fee is necessary to assist in covering operational expenses such as staffing, maintenance, facility improvements, and utilities.”

If approved, it would bring in an estimated $75,000 in new revenue, annually. It would take effect this coming October 18.

While the proposal is recommended by county staff, the board of supervisors is the decision-making body that will decide whether to approve the proposed $5 fee. Tuesday’s meeting, in which it will be up for a vote, will start at 9 am, with the Standard Park discussion scheduled for 11 am.