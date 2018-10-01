Workshop To Discuss Sonora High Property

Wildcat Ranch Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Sonora High’s Board of Trustees will once again take up the issue of what to do with the district’s Wildcat Ranch property and let the public weigh-in.

As reported here in September of last year, a committee was tasked to come up with recommendations for the 137 acre property located at the intersection of Tuolumne Road and Wards Ferry Road. A workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the school’s library at 430 Washington Street in Sonora. First on the agenda is a proposal to limit the time individuals get to speak from five to three minutes per speaker with a cumulative time of 45 minutes for the public input instead of the previous 20 minutes. The board will then retire into a closed session to discuss the options and possible criteria for the sale of the property, according to the agenda. It also indicates that any actions taken in the session will be reported once the board is back in open session.

Last month, the board held a workshop regarding options for the district’s historic Dome building where nearly 40 people gave feedback but no decision was made by the board, as reported here.

Written by Tracey Petersen.