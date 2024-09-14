Update: Fire At Yosemite Junction In Tuolumne County Stopped

Bluf Fire burning at Yosemite Junction along Highway 108 and 120 View Photo

Update at 12:35 p.m.: CAL Fire updates that crews are getting a handle on the Bluff Fire burning along Highway 120 at the Yosemite Junction in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County. They report the fire’s forward spread has been stopped at an acre in size. All aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the scene. Currently, CHP officers are redirecting traffic in the westbound lane of Highway 108 to Highway 49 Montezuma Junction, while eastbound traffic is being re-routed along Red Hills Road. They hope to have the roadway reopened within the hour.

Original post at 12:15 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a report of a vegetation fire along Highway 120 at the Yosemite Junction in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire has dubbed it the Bluff Fire. They reported that the flames ignited in some grass on Highway 108 and 120 intersection. They add that the fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread and is one to one and a half acres in size.

CHP officers are redirecting traffic in the westbound lane of Highway 108 to Highway 49 Montezuma Junction, while eastbound traffic is being re-routed along Red Hills Road. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.