Snow Is Forecast For Yosemite National Park

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Valley floor), from 11 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday.

Snow is forecast above the 8,000 foot elevation.

Prepare for winter weather conditions at the higher elevations.

There is a forty-five percent chance of three inches or more of snow at Tuolumne Meadows, with the temperatures falling below freezing.

Tioga Pass will see the highest impacts as they have a fifty-five percent probability of three inches or more of snow.

The total snow accumulations could reach as high as four inches.

Winds could gust as high as forty mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of Saturday, Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.